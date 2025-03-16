Why Neena Gupta wants people to know what she is wearing

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Veteran actress Neena Gupta has shared the reason behind launching her YouTube channel.

In her latest Instagram post, Gupta revealed that she realized many people aren't active on Instagram, where she frequently shares her updates. With this in mind, she decided to expand her reach through YouTube. Sharing her video, Neena said, “I suddenly realized that a lot of people don’t use Instagram, and I mostly post things there. So, I thought of starting my YouTube channel, so that people who don’t use Facebook or Instagram can get to know who I am, what I do, what I wear, and the random things I talk about.”

The Badhaai Ho actress further added that the content on her channel will be lighthearted and personal. “If you like it, great! If not, feel free to stop watching,” she said, emphasizing that her channel is all about sharing her experiences in a fun and relatable way.

Neena, who appears to be on vacation, also shared a video from her stay, enjoying the beautiful rainy weather.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Neena recently appeared in the film titled, “Aachari Baa,” where she plays the role of an entrepreneur.

In the film directed by Hardik Gajjar, Neena portrays a mother and grandmother who is overlooked by her family. The JioHotstar film follows her character as she achieves success with her pickle business. The movie also stars Kabir Bedi, Vatsal Sheth, Vandana Pathak, and Mansi Rachh. “Aachari Baa” started streaming on March 14 on JioHotstar.

Neena in an Instagram post revealed why people should watch the film.

Sharing a poster, she wrote, “Aachari Baa is a heartwarming tale that beautifully portrays the essence of family bonds and traditions. Neena Gupta shines in her role as Jaishnaviben Anopchand Vagadia, an elderly Gujarati grandmother who reconnects with her family through her cherished pickle-making tradition, bringing warmth and flavor to her community. Why Watch "Aachari Baa” Emotional Storyline: The film delves into themes of longing, resilience, and the beauty of unexpected connections.”

