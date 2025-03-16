Sparsh Shrivastava flaunts ‘didi braids’ after spending endless hours on hair and make-up chair

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Sparsh Shrivastava likes to experiment with his looks and his work but sometimes that comes at a cost.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures of himself sporting ‘didi braids’. He can be seen wearing a casual outfit rounded with a funky jacket.

The actor also penned a note in the caption, as he spoke about his knack for experimentation. He wrote, “I love to experiment with my craft my attitude but majorly with my looks, hence this! It took almost 2 hours to do the hair. Slept twice while getting it done, but after completing, it was worth the time. Moral of the story: Its boring to be same. Keep experimenting embrace the change (sic)”.

Earlier, Sparsh, who was recently seen in ‘Laapataa Ladies’ co-starring Nitanshi Goel and Pratibha Ranta, had said that the democratisation of talent and adequate support to them can turn Indian cinema collectively as a formidable force on the international stage.

The actor earlier spoke with IANS, and shared, “I think our stories will become better. With most of the industry understanding that it's the right talent and the right story and the right makers which can make a film work more than a big name. I think it will also empower the new makers out there”.

He further mentioned, “I interact with a lot of independent producers or the independent writers who are budding writers, and young, fresh students out of the schools, from the filmmaking schools, they are highly talented and I think it's time for them to bloom now. I really hope that big makers out there trust and believe in the new talent. I think a lot of other makers can also start doing that so that as an industry we can progress and make a mark”.

The actor feels that ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is one such film that is destined to age well, and attain a cult status in 10-15 years down the line. He listed some of his favourite titles like ‘Tamasha’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and shared that ‘Laapataa Ladies’ has the potential to be like them over the years.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.