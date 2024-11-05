GAIL clocks net profit of Rs 2,672 crore in Q2

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Government-owned gas giant GAIL (India) Ltd reported revenue from operations of Rs 66,622 crore for the April–September period of the current financial year as compared to Rs 64,050 crore in the same period of 2023-24.

Profit before Tax (PBT) for the first half of (H1) FY25 stood at Rs 7,095 crore as compared to Rs 5,019 crore for the corresponding period in the previous year. The company’s profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 5,396 crore in H1 FY25 as compared to Rs 3,817 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

"GAIL has witnessed its highest ever half-yearly EBITDA, PBT & PAT in H1 FY2025," the company said in a statement.

The quarter-on-quarter figures show the company’s revenue from operations at Rs 32,931 crore in Q2 FY-25 as against Rs 33,692 crore in Q1 FY-25. PBT stood at Rs 3,453 crore in Q2 FY-25 as against Rs 3,642 crore during Q1 FY-25. PAT stood at Rs 2,672 crore in Q2 FY-25 as against Rs 2,724 crore in Q1 FY-25.

As far as the physical performance of the company is concerned, the natural gas transmission volume stood at 130.63 MMSCMD in Q2 FY-25 & Gas marketing volume was 96.60 MMSCMD in Q2 FY’25. The LHC & Polymer sales stood at 253 TMT & 226 TMT, respectively, in Q2 FY-25 as compared to 218 TMT & 169 TMT, respectively, in Q1 FY-25.

In Q2 FY’25, the petrochemical segment clocked a PBT of Rs 157 crore as against a loss of Rs 42 crore in Q1 FY’25.

GAIL CMD Sandeep Kumar Gupta said that the petrochemical segment was expected to be reasonably profitable in FY 2024-25.

On a consolidated basis, the company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 68,803 crore in H1 FY25 as against Rs 65,898 crore during H1 FY24. PBT in H1 FY25 stood at Rs 7,583 crore as against Rs 5,421 crore in H1 FY24. PAT (excluding non-controlling interest) was Rs 5,876 crore in H1 FY25 as against Rs 4,236 crore in H1 FY24. GAIL has incurred a capex of Rs 1,885 crore during the current quarter, mainly on pipelines and petrochemicals, taking the cumulative investment up to H1 FY25 to Rs 3,544 crore.

