Gadkari inaugurates, lays foundation of highway projects worth Rs 17,500cr in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 1 (IANS) Union Minister for Roads Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation for 26 National Highway projects in Assam with an investment of more than Rs 17,500 crore.

A senior official said that the Dibrugarh-Tinsukia-Ledo project aims to enhance interstate connectivity between upper Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, boost strategic presence, and promote trade and tourism.

The Silchar to Lailapur section will connect the Barak Valley with Mizoram, fostering socio-economic growth. NH-515 in Dhemaji District will improve connectivity between North Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the official added.

Meanwhile, NH-137 will enhance connectivity in the Dima Hasao Region and provide an alternate route to western Manipur.

An official release said that the Paikan to Guwahati Airport section will facilitate the Multi-Modal Logistics Park in Jogighopa.

Additionally, the construction of new bridges will alleviate congestion and enhance trade, tourism, and socio-economic progress in the region.

Union Minister of State for Roads Transport and Highways, Gen VK Singh, Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, and NHIDCL officials were also present on the occasion.

