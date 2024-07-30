Gadkari arrives in Tehran for Pezeshkian's swearing-in ceremony

Tehran, July 30 (IANS) Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari arrived in Tehran on Tuesday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, scheduled to be held later in the day.

He was welcomed at the Tehran Airport by the Indian Ambassador to Iran, Rudra Gaurav Shresth, along with other senior officials.

"Welcomed at Tehran Airport by the Indian Ambassador to Iran, Shri Rudra Gaurav Shresth Ji, and senior officials on my visit to Iran. I will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's President, in Tehran today," Gadkari posted on X after his arrival.

Top dignitaries, including current Presidents and Parliament speakers from various countries, are in the Iranian capital for the inauguration ceremony of the new government.

Pezeshkian took over the office after his endorsement by the Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday. He was announced as Iran's next president earlier this month following his victory in a runoff against Saeed Jalili, a former chief nuclear negotiator.

In May, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar represented India at former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's funeral, who along with late Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other Iranian officials, had passed away in a helicopter crash on May 19.

