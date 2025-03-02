Gabriella Demetriades shares 'little moments in the chaos' with beau Arjun Rampal

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Model-designer Gabriella Demetriades took to her Instagram and shared 'little moments in the chaos' with beau Arjun Rampal, and other loved ones.

She dropped a picture facing the camera with Arjun Rampal, accompanied by a photo of her sharing a laugh with her friends. Next up was the still of Arjun Rampal with her daughter, followed by a capture of Gabriella Demetriades and her little munchkin. Her post further included some other fun moments of the model with her family and friends.

Gabriella Demetriades captioned the post, "Little moments in the chaos", along with a blue heart emoji.

Reacting to this, Arjun Rampal commented, "We love to see that!"

For the unversed, Arjun Rampal got married to Mehr Jesia in 1998 and had two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. After 20 years of marriage, they decided to go their separate ways in 2018. Later on, the Bollywood hunk introduced his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. They are now parents to two sons, Arik and Ariv.

Work-wise, Arjun Rampal will be a part of Imtiaz Ali's next, "O Saathi Re.”

The Netflix project will also feature Aditi Rao Hydari, and Avinash Tiwary as part of the core cast.

According to variety.com, talking about his next, the 'Rockstar' maker said, “O Saathi Re’ surprised me at every turn of its development. It is a modern story with a vintage heart, an enchanted fairy tale set in the fiasco of metropolitan life.”

“I feel both relieved and excited at having Arif direct the stellar cast of Avinash, Aditi and Arjun (all aces there) and it is the ever strengthening relationship with Netflix that enabled us to enter the deceptively charming world of ‘O Saathi Re." Imtiaz Ali added, reports variety.com.

While Imtiaz Ali is on board the series as the creator, writer, and showrunner, his brother Arif Ali will direct the drama.

Production for “O Saathi Re” is expected to begin by the end of this month.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.