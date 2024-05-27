G20 presidency established India's image in world: PM Modi (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Citing that it contributed massively in making India 'world-ready' and the world 'India-ready', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the country's G20 presidency last year marked a significant milestone in its global leadership role.

"We held G20 meetings all over the country because the world should know that India is not just only about Delhi. It is also not enough for my country's tourism industry if people just visit the Taj Mahal. My country has massive potential which needs to be known and understood. We used the G20 as an opportunity to establish India's image in the world," PM Modi told IANS in an exclusive interview.

India's message of 'one earth, one family, one future', drawn on an age-old belief of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', was delivered strongly during its one-year G20 presidency which concluded in November last year.

As many as 20 member states, nine invitee nations, and 14 international organisations participated in the 220 G20 meetings that took place in over 60 cities of India held in every state and Union Territory of the country.

While previous G20 meetings have generally been limited to the capital of the country or spread to a couple of other cities, India hosted G20 events keeping in line with Prime Minister Modi's vision of having a pan-Indian event right till the grassroots level.

The government led by PM Modi also looked at the G20 as an opportunity to highlight and showcase India's rich cultural heritage and diversity besides the country's tourism potential by hosting over 300 cultural events with the participation of over 18,000 cultural artists and experts.

"We were highly successful in creating curiosity about India among the world community. More than one lakh policy-makers from the entire world attended over 200 G20 meetings and explored first-hand different places of India, most of which they had not even heard of before. They also correlated things with their own country and kept on talking about India after returning home. I am seeing that the tourist flow has increased enormously after India held the G20 Summit," PM Modi told IANS.

Emphasising that every city and district of the country has its unique vibrancy and potential, Prime Minister Modi said he makes it a point to spread India's culture, traditions, and heritage during his foreign visits.

"India is a land of diversities and any country cannot stand tall on just one pillar. I laid strength on 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) because every district in India is unique and has its own strength. I want to bring them to the fore. Now, when I go abroad, I don't have to spend too much time deciding what gift to take along with me. Whether I am going to Africa or Europe, I just have a look at the ODOP catalogue and it is quite easy for me to decide what product to take along with me," he said.

The Prime Minister has been underlining the need to think out of the box and have a concrete roadmap for the future-ready in every sphere, including tourism, to take India to new heights.

"I have told the External Affairs Ministry that I will measure your success on three parameters. First, how many goods from India are brought in the country you are posted in? Second, which is the best technology in that country which India still does not have, and how can we get it here? And thirdly, how many tourists do you send to India from that country? India and 'nation first' is at the centre of every decision I make," PM Modi detailed in his interview with IANS.

