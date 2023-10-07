Fugitive member of Chhota Rajan gang nabbed after 29 years in Gujarat

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Persevering for 29 years, the Mumbai Police finally managed to nab a member of the Chhota Rajan gang -- absconding after being convicted in a dacoity case -- from his hideout in Gujarat, officials said here on Saturday.

The convict has been identified as Sakir Barkali Lakhani, 59, a member of the Chhota Rajan gang, who used to live in Antop Hill in south central Mumbai.

In 1994, Lakhani and four of his associates from the same gang, swooped on a realtor’s office to commit dacoity. They attacked a police team which foiled their crime and they were arrested under various laws, including the Arms Act.

Later, a Mumbai Sessions Court had found Lakhani guilty and sentenced him to five years imprisonment, even as his three associates were gunned down in police encounters.

Lakhani managed to escape from the police clutches and had been on the run since then and the investigators made all attempts to nab him.

After sustained field investigations, tips from informers and using tech-intel, the Mumbai Police zeroed in on him in Gujarat.

The Mumbai Crime Branch laid a trap for Lakhani and without arousing any suspicions, successfully caught him, and brought him to Mumbai, said the officials.

During the intervening period, Lakhani was involved in at least 10 crimes including dacoities, robberies, vehicle thefts, etc and was wanted by the Gujarat Police also, declared an absconder by the Odhav Police, and further investigations are underway.

