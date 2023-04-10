Fugitive Amritpal's aide Papalpreet arrested in Punjab

Chandigarh, April 10 (IANS) Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of fugitive 'Waris Punjab De' chief and self-styled radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, was arrested in Punjab's Hoshiarpur village on Monday.

The Punjab government confirmed his arrest in a joint operation.

However, the whereabouts of Amritpal Singh, who has been absconding since March 18 after his dramatic escape from the police chase, is still not known.

It is learnt that Papalpreet Singh was hiding in a 'dera' in a village from where he was arrested in a joint operation of Punjab Police and the special cell of Delhi Police.

Further details were awaited.

