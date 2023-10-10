FUEL celebrates 17th Foundation Day, awards scholarship to 90 underprivileged students

Pune, Oct 10 (IANS) FUEL, a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering marginalised youth, celebrated its 17th Foundation Day in Pune, reaffirming its commitment to uplift underprivileged communities.

The event featured engaging activities and included the awarding of scholarships to 90 unprivileged female students, showcasing FUEL’s dedication to improving lives through skill development and vocational training.

Eminent personalities, policymakers, industry leaders, and government delegates were present at the momentous occasion.

The main highlight of the celebration was the Future Skills Summit. The summit was graced by renowned industry leaders and policy makers. The summit delved into future skills, talent acquisition, and innovation in CSR in education and skill development. Notable guests included Rahul Narwekar - Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Harshita Narwekar - Social Worker and Corporator BMC, Col. Rajesh Ohol - Vice-President Hitachi Air Conditioning India, Parag Deshmukh - Director International Business Serum Institute of India, Paneesh Rao -Chief Sustainability Officer LTI Mindtree, Tina Rastogi - Global Head Human Resources, Cybage Software, Deepika Thakur - Product Manager HR Applications, UBS, Rohit Sharma - Head HR Services, Bayer, Ashwini Saxena - CEO, JSW Foundation, Shailesh Jain - Head CSR & Global Responsible Business Program, India GDC, Fujitsu, Ketan Deshpande - Founder and Chairman of FUEL and FUEL Business School (FBS), Santhosh Huralikoppi Chief Mentor FUEL, Mayuri Deshpande – Chief Operating Officer FUEL and Dr. Pratima Sheorey Dean FUEL Business School.

The foundation day featured various programs, including a touching ceremony where 90 deserving female students from underprivileged backgrounds were awarded scholarships. These scholarships were part of MoU between FUEL, LTI Mindtree, and the Oracle Scholarship Program, specifically for female PGDM students at FUEL Business School (FBS).

The goal is to empower these students for higher education and promising careers. The event also included the unveiling of ‘FUEL Hope Stories’, a book showcasing the perseverance of FUEL students, and the launch of the Saksham Digital Skill Program. This program equips student leaders with essential skills like computer literacy, coding, data analysis, online communication, cybersecurity, and proficiency with digital tools and software applications.

The guest of honor Rahul Narvekar, Speaker, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly said, “On FUEL’s 17th Foundation Day, I congratulate Ketan Deshpande and the entire team for their outstanding work in empowering underprivileged youth through skill development, training, and scholarships. Their commitment to social progress, evidenced by collaborations with major MNCs and NITI Ayog, is commendable.

Providing over 1 million career counseling sessions has been pivotal in guiding countless individuals toward meaningful careers. I extend my best wishes for continued success as FUEL enters a new phase with its university campus.

The host Ketan Deshpande, Founder and Chairman of FUEL and FUEL Business School Said: “On our 17th Foundation Day, I am proud to acknowledge progress in supporting underprivileged students. While witnessing positive outcomes is gratifying, I recognise more must be done. The ongoing success of our mission to empower every student relies on unwavering support from stakeholders. Together, we must continue striving for our goal, ensuring no student is left behind in their pursuit of knowledge and empowerment. We have envisioned a future with equal access to career opportunities for every student, achieved through proactive initiatives like endowment scholarships, volunteer-guided internships, blended learning, and collaboration with social organizations for on-the-ground implementation.”

FUEL has a big influence on over 45,976 girl students since 2007 by emphasising education, employability, and empowerment. The organisation has played a crucial role in enhancing skills and employability among underprivileged populations across states.

With a track record of providing education, granting 10,000+ scholarships, and equipping over 98,667 individuals with skills, FUEL has facilitated placements for 62,753+ youths in diverse careers, supported 350 entrepreneurs, and conducted 1 million career counseling sessions.

FUEL’s Career EduConnect initiative targets students from Class 7 to Class 12, offering insights into education and career paths to address unemployment. The organisation provides courses in Digital Marketing, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and 3D Printing, empowering marginalized communities for improved employability.

