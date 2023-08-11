Friday prayers at Gurugram Masjid peaceful, attendance low

Gurugram, Aug 11 (IANS) Following an appeal by Muslim groups, the Friday namaz was offered in mosques at different places of Gurugram on Friday.

Amid high security due to recent clashes, most mosques witnessed a slightly low turnout as many offered prayers at home.

Officials said the Friday prayers passed off peacefully and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere.

The Muslim groups have advised people to restrict movements and offer prayers in mosques. In case a mosque is not available in nearby areas, offer prayers at home, the groups said. Most mosques including Jama Masjid Sohna Chowk, the Masjid near Rajiv Chowk, and others saw lower turnout as compared to regular Friday prayers.

The district administration, on the other hand, clarified that despite the imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC — which prohibits the gathering of four or more people in a specified area — there would be no restrictions on Friday prayers.

In Nuh, the administration had asked Muslims to offer prayers at home, as they did during Covid.

Jamiat Ulema President Mufti Saleem Qasmi appealed to people not to offer Friday prayers in any open places and asked them to offer prayers in mosques or at their homes.

"We have asked members of our community not to offer Friday prayers in open spaces and refrain from traveling long distances for Friday prayers,” Shahzad Khan, a member of Muslim Ekta Manch, said.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran said: "There are no restrictions on Friday prayers. Namaz was allowed."

