Fresh flood alert in Telangana as Munneru River crosses danger mark

Hyderabad, Sep 8 (IANS) Heavy rains on Saturday night and huge inflows from upstream have triggered fears of fresh flooding in the Munneru River in Khammam district, a week after the devastation.

With the water level in Munneru rising to 16 feet on Sunday, authorities issued the first warning signal and shifted people from flood-affected areas to relief camps.

The river, which flows through Khammam town, was in a danger zone. The huge inflows from upstream created fears of fresh floods in colonies on the banks of the lakes.

If the water level reaches 24 feet, the irrigation authorities will issue a second warning signal. Khammam district Collector has ordered the closure of roads in all flood-affected areas.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who rushed to Khammam on Saturday night, visited a few relief camps.

The Deputy CM held a review meeting with the district officials. He asked them to ensure that people do not face hardships.

Khammam Collector and Superintendent of Police also visited the affected colonies and alerted people.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy were also reaching town on Sunday.

Several colonies along Munneru were inundated in the floods on September 1, causing huge losses to the residents.

Officials said the water level was rising in Munneru due to heavy rains in Mahabubabad and Warangal districts. People in Danvaigudem, Ramanapet, Bokkalagadda, Prakash Nagar, Moti Nagar, and Venkateshwar Nagar areas were advised to shift to nearby relief camps.

Several areas in Khammam and Mahabubabad districts received heavy rainfall on Saturday night. Low-lying areas were put on alert following heavy downpours in Mahabubabad, Garla and Bayyaram mandals.

There was a huge flood on a low-level bridge across the Aleru stream in the Nellikuduru mandal of Mahabubabad district.

Mahabubabad Collector and Municipal Commissioner were directed to take measures to ensure that people do not face any problems.

Mahabubabad received a rainfall of 18.25 centimeters. Tallada in Khammam district recorded 12.15 cm of rainfall. The rainfall in Maddukuru in Bhadradri Kothagudem district was 9.23 cm.

Heavy rains and floods in Khammam, Mahabubabad and adjoining districts last week had left a trail of destruction. The natural calamity claimed 26 lives and caused extensive damage to houses, crops roads, bridges, railway tracks, electrical installations and irrigation tanks.

