Fresh cyclonic circulation to bring more rain in South Bengal

Kolkata, Aug 6 (IANS) The Meteorological (MeT) office on Wednesday again predicted heavy rainfall over South Bengal districts in the next few days as a cyclonic circulation system is likely to develop over Gangetic West Bengal, triggering another spell of heavy showers.

According to a MeT department official, a cyclonic circulation, which is currently over Bangladesh, might make its way into the state. "This will bring another round of heavy rain across all districts of South Bengal for the next few days. Meanwhile, rain will continue in several districts today and the day after," said an official of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata's Alipore.

Since July, a prolonged spell of heavy rain has occurred across West Bengal due to successive low-pressure areas combined with cyclonic circulation. The active monsoon winds also paved the way for moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, resulting in more rainfall.

At the same time, North Bengal is also witnessing heavy to very heavy rainfall under the influence of the monsoon trough, which passes through Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, to Arunachal Pradesh and close to the foothills of the Himalayas.

South Bengal districts of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Nadia are likely to receive heavy rainfall. Districts of Birbhum, Murshidabad, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Bankura, West Midnapore, and South 24-Parganas are likely to witness heavy rain on Thursday as well.

A heavy rainfall warning has been issued in the North Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar till Thursday.

Heavy rains are likely to occur in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar districts on Friday. Besides, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in all districts of North Bengal for the next few days. Meanwhile, light to moderate rain with lightning is likely in the rest of the districts.

The flood-like situation in North Bengal due to overflowing rivers will continue till next week. Due to heavy rains, a warning of further landslides has been issued in the North Bengal hills.

Meanwhile, Kolkata has been receiving moderate rainfall since morning. According to the MeT department, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain later in the day.

The maximum temperature in Kolkata on Tuesday was 31.6 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 25.2 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees below normal.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.