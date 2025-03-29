Freight sales up Rs 54,805 crore in 4 years; passenger revenue rises by Rs 20,024 crore

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) The freight revenue by Indian Railways has risen by Rs 54,805 crore in four years -- from Rs 1.13 lakh crore in 2019-20 to Rs 1.68 lakh crore in 2023-24, the government said on Saturday.

On the other hand, passenger revenue increased by Rs 20,024 crore in four years -- from Rs 50,669 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 70,693 crore in 2023-24, informed Union Minister of Railways and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"Revenue earned by Indian Railways on account of flexi fare, tatkal and premium tatkal during 2019-20 to 2023-24 is approximately 5.7 per cent of the total revenue earned from passenger services. Amount credited on account of cancellation of tickets is not maintained separately,” said the minister.

There were about 79,000 coaches being utilised for running train services (as on April 1, 2024).

Meanwhile, the total land in possession of Indian Railways is about 4.90 lakh hectares out of which 8,812 hectares land has been leased for various purposes, according to the minister.

This includes railway land leased/licensed for passenger facilities, cargo related facilities, commercial development, etc.

The land in possession of Indian Railways is utilised for providing fixed infrastructure such as tracks, stations, terminals, workshops, production units, etc.

The surplus vacant railway land which is not required for operational purpose in near future is entrusted to Rail Land Development Authority for leasing the railway land for commercial development.

The ownership of commercially developed railway land always remains with Railways, according to the minister.

Also, for bulk transportation of onions, covered wagons are already being utilised over Indian Railways. About 271 onion rakes were loaded during 2023-24.

Indian Railway is providing rail-based refrigerated container services through Container Corporation (CONCOR) to facilitate movement of cargo that requires temperature-controlled environment, including fruits and vegetables.

During 2023-24, a total of 27,771 refrigerated containers were moved through rail by CONCOR.

“The temperature-controlled storage facilities of CONCOR have been established at Nashik, New Azadpur, Dadri and Sonipat at a total investment of about Rs 129 crore,” according to the Minister.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.