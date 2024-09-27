Free entry for visitors at MP's heritage sites on World Tourism Day

Bhopal, Sep 27 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has announced free entry for visitors, including foreigners, at all tourist places, heritage sites and museums on the occasion of World Tourism Day on Friday.

The state government's tourism board will organise multiple activities at prominent locations throughout the day. The programmes aimed at promoting environment, fitness, culture and art will be organised on the theme of 'tourism and peace’.

Besides these, a cyclothon (cycling event) for tourists and locals will be organised at the Boat Club in Bhopal. There will be painting, rangoli, flower decoration and mehndi competition in Gol Ghar.

"We have decided to keep the entry of all Indian and foreign tourists, visitors free in all the museums and monuments of Madhya Pradesh," Minister of State for Tourism, Dharmendra Lodhi said on Friday.

He further stated that the MPTB is organising these events to not only promote tourism but also showcase the confluence of physical and mental health, culture, and art.

On Thursday, a state-wide 'tourism quiz' competition was organised by the tourism department at Minto Hall in Bhopal, which was participated by students from more than 150 schools from across Madhya Pradesh.

"Over 20 lakh students have actively engaged with the initiative, reflecting its growing popularity of tourism quiz. Next year, we will organise a national quiz competition," Lodhi said.

The MPTB has demonstrated its commitment to engaging youth with its rich cultural heritage through various activities, including quiz competitions. The idea was to provide a platform to connect students with Madhya Pradesh's diverse attractions.

"Through quiz competitions, students get acquainted with the tourism, culture, wildlife, history, archaeology and great men of the state. This competition will be organised at the national level from next year," Lodhi added.

Vijay Convent Higher Secondary School from Satna district clinched the first position, while Talent Public School of Dhar gained the second position and The Foundation of Education School of Harda followed closely getting the third position.

Central Academy School from Rewa, PM Shri Government Higher Secondary School from Chhindwara and Maharani Lakshmibai Higher Secondary School from Singrauli were recognised as runners-up.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.