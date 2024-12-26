Fraudulent promises: Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha lashes out at Kejriwal over Mahila Samman Yojana

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) The Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha staged a peaceful protest outside AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday against recently announced 'Mahila Samman Yojana' demanding strict action against him for allegedly deceiving women with 'fraudulent promises.'

The scheme, which promised Rs 2,100 per month to women if AAP comes back to power, has been labelled as "fraudulent" by the BJP, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of misleading and exploiting women for electoral gains ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections.

BJP workers who were protesting alleged that the scheme was designed to collect personal data from women under the guise of financial aid. They cited similar promises made by the AAP in Punjab, where the party had pledged Rs 1,000 per month to women but failed to deliver after coming to power.

Addressing the protest, Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha president, Richa Pandey said, “We are here to question Arvind Kejriwal about his promise. He had made similar commitments in Punjab but failed to fulfill them. This is a fraudulent scheme aimed at collecting data and misleading women ahead of elections. He thinks women are fools and is insulting their intelligence. We will also file a police complaint against this deceitful act.”

Expressing similar views, BJP councillor Yogita Singh said, “This is not the first time Arvind Kejriwal has deceived people. He promised Rs 1,000 to women in Punjab, which was never delivered. Now, a similar fraudulent scheme has been introduced in Delhi. Women have reported unauthorized deductions from their accounts, which is outright fraud. Kejriwal and Delhi CM Atishi must apologise for misleading and insulting women.”

The protesters accused the AAP of exploiting the scheme to gain votes as their hold on power weakens. "If Kejriwal was sincere, why didn’t he introduce such schemes during his decade-long tenure? These fake promises are mere election stunts," Pandey added.

The BJP has vowed to take legal action against the alleged fraud and demanded accountability from the AAP, accusing the party of using deceptive tactics to secure votes.

