Four minor sisters drown in river on Eid in UP

Balrampur (UP), June 18 (IANS) Four minor sisters, the youngest of them aged seven, drowned in a river in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur while taking a bath, said officials here on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday. The girls were identified as Reshma,13, Afsana,11, Guddi, 9 and Lalli, 7.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Keshav Kumar said on Tuesday that Kalu Bankat village resident Raju’s daughters were at their maternal uncle’s home in Rehra Bazar police station area for Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.

In the evening the girls went to the Kuano River, said SP Kumar. They were taking a bath in the river and ventured into the deep waters. The villagers alerted by their screams, rushed to rescue them but failed.

Their bodies were pulled out of the water with the help of local people, the SP said.

