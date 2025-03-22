Four killed as E-Rickshaw hits stationary tractor in Bihar

Patna, March 22 (IANS) Four persons were killed and one was seriously injured after a high-speed E-Rickshaw rammed into a stationary tractor trolley in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Friday evening, an official said.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, SHO of Valmikinagar Police Station, confirmed the accident. He stated that the driver probably lost control of the vehicle due to high speeding, which led to the crash.

The accident occurred near the Bheriyari Compartment under the jurisdiction of Valmikinagar police station in the Bagaha subdivision of West Champaran district around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

“The E-Rickshaw was travelling at a very high speed and the driver lost control, crashing into the tractor parked on the roadside,” Singh said.

He said that five people were on board, including the driver. The deceased have been identified as Rajesh Kushwaha, a resident of Bheriyari, his wife, a child and E-Rickshaw driver.

“As soon as we received information about the accident, we reached there. All were rushed to Bagaha Sub-divisional Hospital for treatment where they succumbed due to multiple injuries,” Singh said.

Following the accident, the family of the victims is inconsolable. We have recovered the dead bodies and sent them to Bagaha sub-divisional Hospital for post-mortem.

One woman named Janki Devi is critically injured and battling for her life in the hospital. The accident has triggered concern over road safety and reckless driving in the region.

Authorities are investigating further to identify the tractor driver who parked the vehicle on the roadside. He is absconding after the accident.

“We have seized the tractor and legal action initiated as per the law,” Singh said.

Earlier on February 24, seven persons lost their lives in a tragic accident that occurred near the Nura Bazaar bridge on Masaurhi-Pitwans Road in Patna district.

The collision involved a truck and an auto-rickshaw carrying labourers returning to Kharat village from Patna. The impact caused both vehicles to veer off the road into adjacent water bodies. The auto-rickshaw submerged under the truck.

