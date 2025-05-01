Four killed as car rams into culvert in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, May 1 (IANS) Four people were killed and three others injured when a car carrying them lost control and crashed into a culvert near Bhadaura village in the jurisdiction of the Myana police station on Thursday.

The devastating incident occurred at around 2.30 a.m., police said.

After hearing the loud bang, the owner of a nearby Dhaba (eatery) reached the spot and called the police and ambulance. Guna is nearly 225 km from Bhopal.

Speaking to IANS, Gopal Choube, the investigating officer and police station in-charge, said, "It is possible that the driver, who was among the victims, dozed off, leading to the incident."

He further said, "The victims were returning home from a wedding celebration when the accident occurred. Among the injured, one is in critical condition and has been referred to Bhopal for advanced medical attention. However, it remains uncertain who was at the wheel, as only one of the survivors can communicate, albeit not coherently.”

The deceased have been identified as Govind Raghuvanshi (28), Sonu Raghuvanshi (35), Veeru Kushwaha (24), and Hitesh Bairagi (24), all of whom hailed from Rijoda village. The injured include Sudeep Raghuvanshi (24), currently under critical care in Bhopal, alongside Sumit Raghuvanshi (24) and Ravi Raghuvanshi (22), both receiving treatment at the district hospital.

The officer also dismissed the earlier presumption that the car had been struck by another vehicle, stating, "The damage, concentrated on the rear of the vehicle while leaving the front largely intact, warrants further investigation once the injured regain full consciousness and the medical reports are available."

The official confirmed that post-mortem examinations have been conducted, and the bodies have been handed over to the grieving families. The wedding festivities were held in Mawan village, with attendees travelling from Rijoda in Shivpuri district.

