Four killed as bus overturns in UP’s Jaunpur

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh), May 30 (IANS) At least four people were killed and 15 others injured after a private bus overturned in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district on Friday morning, officials said.

The incident took place near the Buksa police station area when the bus, which was on its way from Badalpur to Jaunpur, reportedly lost control, hit a road divider and overturned.

The impact of the crash flung several passengers out of the vehicle, while others were trapped inside the bus.

Superintendent of Police Dr Kaustubh said that emergency teams rushed to the spot as soon as information was received.

"The police reached the accident site promptly and began rescue operations. The injured were immediately shifted to the Primary Health Centre and District Hospital for treatment,” he said.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus was travelling at high speed -- around 80 km per hour -- when the driver apparently lost control.

“The bus swerved suddenly, hit the divider, and overturned in the middle of the road. Some passengers smashed the windows to escape, while others remained stuck inside,” said a local resident who helped with the rescue efforts.

Hearing the cries for help, residents from nearby areas rushed to the scene and assisted in pulling out trapped passengers.

After much effort, those stuck inside and under the bus were rescued. The bus was later removed to the roadside, and normal traffic movement resumed.

Police have taken the bus into custody and initiated a probe to determine the exact cause of the accident, including whether it was due to speeding, mechanical failure, or driver negligence.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took note of the accident and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

CM Yogi directed the district administration to ensure that the injured receive proper medical care and extended his wishes for their speedy recovery.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.