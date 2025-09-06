Four Kerala policemen face suspension in custodial assault case after Congress protests

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 6 (IANS) Disciplinary action is set to be taken against four Kerala police personnel accused in a custodial assault case at Kunnamkulam, following widespread protests from the Congress.

Thrissur Range DIG Harishankar has submitted a report to the North Zone IG recommending the suspension of four officers named in the charge sheet. The officers identified are SI Nuhman and CPOs Sasidharan, Sandeep, and Sajeevan.

The report points out that a criminal case has already been registered against the four, and therefore, they should be suspended from service.

It also suggests that the disciplinary action taken so far should be reviewed.

Orders on the suspension are expected to be issued within a day.

The visuals, obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) appeal, show Chovannur Youth Congress mandalam President Sujith being mercilessly beaten by policemen inside the Kunnamkulam police station on April 5, 2023.

He had reportedly questioned police officers who were intimidating his friends standing by the roadside, a move that enraged Sub-Inspector Nuhman.

According to the footage, Sujith was dragged to the station in a police jeep with his shirt forcibly removed.

Once inside, more than three officers surrounded him and repeatedly struck him on the back and face while forcing him into a crouched position.

Medical examinations later confirmed that the assault caused Sujith hearing damage in one ear. Instead of registering the crime, the police filed a false FIR accusing Sujith of creating trouble in an inebriated state, obstructing duty, and harassing officers.

However, a medical test ordered by the Chavakkad magistrate’s court proved that he had not consumed alcohol.

The court granted him bail, but Sujith was forced into a prolonged legal battle to prove his innocence and access the CCTV evidence.

Reacting to the news of the likely suspension of the four officials, he said a mere suspension won’t suffice.

“My party and I have demanded that the accused be dismissed from service. There was also a fifth officer, the police driver, who has since been shifted to another department. All five should face dismissal and criminal proceedings, said Sujith.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan echoed the demand, insisting dismissal was the only appropriate action. “The assault was not limited to areas under CCTV surveillance. Sujith was beaten even in blind spots. Despite this heinous act under his watch, the Chief Minister has remained silent. If he refuses to act, we will show how we will respond,” he warned.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.