Four held with weapons for robbing passers-by in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 2 (IANS) A crime branch team of the Gurugram police has arrested four accused for allegedly trying to commit robbery at gunpoint with illegal weapons here, police said on Sunday.

With the arrest of these criminals, police also claimed on Sunday to have solved 16 cases of theft and Arms Act which the accused had committed in Gurugram.

According to the police, Crime Branch Sector-43 received information through reliable sources regarding four culprits with weapons trying to rob passers-by on the Ghata-Faridabad Road.

The police team acted promptly on the information and formed a special police team and reached the spot, where they arrested all the four accused with weapons.

The accused have been identified as Sonu alias Chidimar of Delhi, Astonish alias Lablu, Ravi Prakash alias Chota Bhola, and Jeetu alias Pubji, all residents of Gurugram.

A pistol, live cartridge, iron rod, and a torch have been recovered from the possession of the accused.

In connection with the matter, a case under relevant sections was registered at the Sector-56 police station.

During police questioning, the accused also disclosed that they had committed 16 other thefts in Gurugram.

"From the perusal of the criminal records of the accused, it was found that seven cases related to theft, the Gambling Act, and the Arms Act were registered against Sonu in Gurugram and three cases related to theft were registered against Astonish in Gurugram and six cases of theft were registered against Ravi Prakash in Gurugram," Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said.

The accused will be produced before the Court for further proceedings.

An investigation of the case is underway.

Recently, a crime branch team of the Gurugram police had also arrested two accused for allegedly trying to commit robbery at gunpoint with help of illegal weapons with the passers-by on Rewari-Heli Mandi Road.

With the arrest of these criminals, the police claimed to have solved nine cases of theft that they had committed in Gurugram and Rewari.

Apart from this, the Gurugram police had also arrested three Bangladeshi nationals for illegally residing in the Manesar area without valid documents.

The trio had allegedly used fake documents to gain entry into the country and bypass immigration checks, police said.

Police added that the landlords must ensure their police verification and action would also be taken against the landlords of tenants living without police verification.

