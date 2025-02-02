Booker fires shot at Doncic post Lakers trade, says Mavericks ‘kept their word’

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker took to social media to fire a three-word message to long-time on-court rival Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks after the Slovenian star was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday (IST).

According to a report by ESPN, the Mavericks have agreed to send Luka Doncic to the Lakers in exchange for 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis, reserve guard Max Christie and a 2029 first-round draft pick.

The Mavericks and Suns had gone toe to toe in the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals in a battle which saw the former prevail in Game 7. On Friday, the Mavs social media account had shared a photo of Booker and Doncic captioned ‘Ok last one we swear’ on ‘X’.

Following the news of Doncic having been sent to the LA Lakers, Booker had the last laugh as he stated the Mavs 'kept their word' by trading their generational star.

Doncic, 25, was drafted by the Mavericks in 2018 and was blossoming into one of the best players in the NBA. Under his influence, the Mavs had reached the 2022 Western Conference Finals and the 2024 NBA Finals, where they lost 1-4 to the Boston Celtics. He had donned his side’s colours in 422 games whilst averaging 28.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.

Suns’ forward Kevin Durant labelled the move as the ‘biggest trade’ he had ever seen.

The report by ESPN further stated this deal materialized in the shadows and even Lakers’ star LeBron James had no idea this was coming. Davis and Doncic both were also not involved in the decision.

Questions arise as Lakers will certainly be thinking about life after LeBron, who turned 40 in December, and whether a potential move for NBA’s all-time top scorer is on the cards soon.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.