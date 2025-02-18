Four held in Patna over land dispute violence

Patna, Feb 18 (IANS) In a significant operation on Tuesday, the Patna police arrested four individuals involved in a land dispute that escalated into violence in the Kankarbagh area.

The incident of an encounter occurred on Ram Lakhan Path, where the suspects opened fire outside a residence over a property disagreement.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officers found that the assailants had taken refuge inside a house owned by Upendra Singh.

The police promptly cordoned off the area and called in the Special Task Force (STF) to assist in apprehending the suspects.

Equipped with advanced weapons, STF personnel conducted a meticulous operation, leading to the arrest of all four individuals after a one-hour standoff.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Avkash Kumar, said that initial investigations suggest the altercation stemmed from a property dispute.

"The police are thoroughly examining the incident, including reviewing CCTV footage, to gather comprehensive evidence. The swift response and coordinated efforts of multiple police units, under direct supervision, were instrumental in resolving the situation without any casualties," Kumar added.

He emphasised that the police are thoroughly examining the incident to gather comprehensive evidence.

"At present, we are not sure about the exact number of criminals. The questioning of the accused is currently underway to know their accomplices and actual motives. The preliminary investigation revealed land dispute," Kumar said.

"The process of registering FIR in the Kankarbagh police station is currently underway," he added.

He said that a major hostage-like situation was averted due to the swift action of local police, STF, and the Anti-Terrorist Squad. The process of sanitisation is currently underway.

"We have also brought a dog squad and Forensic Science Laboratory team to collect further evidence," he added.

This incident underscores the ongoing challenges related to property disputes in urban areas and highlights the importance of prompt and effective law enforcement interventions to maintain public safety.

