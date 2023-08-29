Four held by Bihar Police on charge of selling minor girl

Patna, Aug 29 (IANS) Four persons, including the mother who has sold her own minor daughter to a middle aged man for Rs 2.5 lakh, have been arrested by Muzaffarpur police, a police official said.

The victim belongs to Ranchi and her grandfather had lodged an FIR in Ratu Road police station there one and half years ago after her mother had sold her to a man of Muzaffarpur at that time for Rs. 2.5 lakh.

The accused mother used that money to live with her boyfriend in Delhi.

The case was transferred to Muzaffarpur’s Sadar police station on the basis of zero FIR registered in Ratu Road police station.

The mother, the minor’s spouse and an aide were arrested by the Sadar police station officials on Monday.

Sadar SHO Kundan Kumar said that the minor's statement was recorded before duty magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC.

"An FIR was already registered against the accused. We have conducted the medical examination of the victim and added the section of POCSO Act in the FIR. All four accused are arrested," he said.

The police said that the girl was married to a man, resident of Gobarsahi area in Muzaffarpur, and more than double her age one and half years ago.

The victim’s father, who originates from Jharkhand, came to Muzaffarpur some two years ago to earn his livelihood. He was accompanied by his wife and children and they were residing in a rented accommodation in Gobarshahi locality in the district.

However, he died after a few months in Muzaffarpur and the mother sold her child to a middle-aged man. At that time, the victim was just 12 years old. As the victim's mother was struggling to earn for her livelihood, she developed a physical relationship with a person, who agreed to marry her but refused to accept her minor daughter.

