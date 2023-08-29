Fake sub-inspector arrested in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Patna, Aug 29 (IANS) Police in Bihar's Bhagalpur arrested a fake sub-inspector who was going around in police uniform for the last one year, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Raushan Kumar, had deployed himself on the route of Shrawani fair from Sultanganj to Deoghar under the jurisdiction of Sultanganj police station in Bhagalpur district.

The incident came to light on Monday when the SHO, Sultanganj deployed a sub-inspector rank officer to the same place where Raushan Kumar was present.

"When he reached there, he found a youth wearing the uniform of a police sub-inspector already present there. When the SI inquired about his police station, the youth said that he is a 2019 batch sub-inspector who passed the police academy training from Rajgir and was deployed at Sultanganj police station. The sub-inspector immediately informed his seniors about the incident and they quickly sent a team there and arrested him," Bhagalpur's SSP Anand Kumar said.

During questioning, the fake SI revealed that he is a native of Sadikpur village under Sakhodar police station in Sheikhpura district and was preparing for the examination of sub-inspector for the last 4 to 5 years. He had failed in the examination but as the family pressure on him was very high, he purchased uniforms, badges, and other police insignia and informed his family members that he was selected as a sub-inspector of the Bihar Police.

On the basis of this, he also got marrried.

Sources have said that he has given Rs 20 lakh to a tout for recruitment as sub-inspector but was duped.

"We have recovered the full uniform of sub-inspector, badge, belt, stars, shoes and other equipment. He was produced in the district court on Tuesday which sent him to 14 days judicial custody," the SSP said.

