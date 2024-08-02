Four of a family die of suspected food poisoning in K’taka’s Raichur

Raichur (Karnataka), Aug 2 (IANS) Four members of a family died of suspected food poisoning in Karnataka's Raichur district, said officials here, adding that a fifth person was in critical condition in a hospital.

The incident was reported from the Kallur village in the district

The deceased were identified as 60-year-old Bheemanna, his 57-year-old wife Eramma, 21-year-old son Mallesh, and 19-year-old daughter Parvathi. Their 23-year-old daughter Mallamma is in the hospital.

K. Nitesh, the Deputy Commissioner of Raichur district, said that preliminary reports indicated that the victims had consumed non-vegetarian food, chapati, and vegetable curry for dinner two days ago. On Thursday, they fell all ill and were admitted to a private hospital. The family head, Bheemanna, succumbed to a heart attack the following day.

Eramma and her two daughters and son were transferred to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after their condition deteriorated. They slipped into coma, with low glucose levels, and their liver function tests showed elevated levels. Despite the best efforts of RIMS doctors, three of them died due to multiple organ failure, the Deputy Commissioner said.

"Mallamma remains in a coma. She is not responding, showing similar symptoms, and is on a ventilator. Efforts are ongoing to save her. We will send the bodies for a post-mortem. Preliminary investigations have indicated that the food was contaminated with pesticide, which aligns with the victims' symptoms,” Nitesh said. The tests have to prove the presence of pesticide yet, he added.

When asked if the incident could be a suicide attempt, as some relatives suspect, Nitesh stated that it is too early to determine, and he could not comment further.

“Before dying, Bheemanna told the doctor that he had bought wheat flour from Yadgir city, and the chapatis tasted bitter. If the daughter in the coma recovers, we may gain more clarity,” he added.

Raichur Superintendent of Police Puttamadaiah said that preliminary investigation suggested that the deaths were due to food poisoning. “We have initiated an investigation, and a thorough probe will reveal the facts in the case,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.