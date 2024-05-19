Four-day long ‘Sant Shivir’ concludes at BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Gujarat’s Sarangpur

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) The four-day long ‘Sant Shivir’ at BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Gujarat’s Sarangpur concluded this weekend.

The intensive program saw the participation of about 650 Santo, Parshado (trainee saints) and Sadhako (trainees desiring to take diksha), in the presence of Mahant Swami ji Maharaj and Sadguru Santo.

Sarangpur is the seat of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha’s unique training centre, where all those seeking ‘diksha’ for becoming saints have to undergo compulsory training for a period of about six years before being initiated into the BAPS Swaminarayan’s saintly order.

This ‘Sant Shivir’ program was the second such initiative by Sarangpur-based Swaminarayan Sanstha to impart ‘diksha’. So far, a total of 1400 Santo, Parshado and Sadhako have collectively participated in the training program.

Earlier, this month, a Divya Sannidhi Parva was organised here which was attended by 1700 senior volunteers from BAPS’ Children’s Activities wing.

During the five sessions of the program, organised with the theme of ‘Antar Akshardham’, the Swamishri blessed each volunteer and appreciated their ‘seva’.

Throughout the Divya Sannidhi Parva, the volunteers were enlightened and informed about various aspects of nishtha, niyam-dharma, divyabhao and other spiritual endeavours as practised by sadguru swamis and other experienced swamis.

The Divya Sannidhi Parva, inspired by Mahant Swami ji Maharaj, was an unforgettable experience for all the participants.

