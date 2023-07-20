Four accused held in Manipur women parade case, CM says will seek capital punishment

Imphal, July 20 (IANS) Four accused have been arrested in connection with the shocking case of two women being paraded naked on camera by a mob in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on May 4, state police said on Thursday.

"Four main accused arrested in the Viral Video Case : 03 (three) more main accused of the heinous crime of abduction and gangrape under Nongpok Sekmai PS, Thoubal District have been arrested today. So total 04 (four) persons have been arrested till now.

"The State Police is making all out efforts to arrest the other culprits at the earliest. Raids are continuing," the Manipur Police tweeted.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who had earlier said two more accused had been arrested, announced that maximum punishment would be accorded to the perpetrators.

The CM, who also holds the home portfolio, said that interrogation of the two arrested persons is being conducted by the senior police officials and at this juncture, he would not be able to disclose the details.

“Today (Thursday), a BJP legislature party meeting was held and the meeting condemned the incident showcased in a viral video of two women being paraded naked. It is a heinous crime against women and humanity. We would take all out efforts to provide highest punishment and if possible, capital punishment to the accused,” he told the media.

“We respect women, mothers, sisters and elders and would take all possible steps for their protection.”

Police have started investigations and search operations to nab the culprits immediately after the video was viral on Wednesday, Singh said.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister earlier said: “My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning.

"A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment. Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society.”

A police official said that of the arrested persons, the main accused Huirem Herodas Singh, 32 was also nabbed from Thoubal district. He said that a case was registered at Nongpok Sekmai Police station against unknown armed accused and a massive search to nab the perpetrators was also launched.

“The state police is making all-out efforts to arrest the culprits at the earliest. We will be able to arrest more accused by this evening. A search operation by the Manipur Police and other security forces was also undertaken in the adjoining districts,” the official had told IANS earlier in the day.

The official added that several police teams headed by senior officers were formed to undertake the extensive search to nab the culprits.

The May 4 incident took place just a day after the ethnic violence broke out which has so far left over 150 people of different communities dead and over 600 injured while over 70,000 men, women and children forced to leave their homes and took shelter in relief camps in Manipur and neighbouring northeastern states, including Mizoram.

