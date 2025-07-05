Former Trinamool RS member suspended from Kolkata branch of IMA

Kolkata, July 5 (IANS) The Kolkata branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), on Saturday, announced the suspension of former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Santanu Sen, whose medical registration was also suspended for two years this week by the West Bengal Medical Council.

A notification announcing Sen’s suspension from IMA was issued on Saturday evening which carried the signature of the secretary of IMA’s Kolkata-branch, Shilpa Basu Roy.

She happens to be the daughter of Dr Sudipto Roy, the Trinamool Congress legislator and also the president of West Bengal Medical Council, which suspended Sen's medical registration for two years this week.

In the statement issued by IMA’s Kolkata- branch, it has been explained that since Sen’s medical registration has been cancelled by the state medical council, he would also remain suspended from IMA during that period.

In the statement, it has also been mentioned that Sen’s suspension from IMA will be revoked only if the state medical council decides to revoke the suspension of his medical registration in the interim period.

Sen has already moved the Calcutta High Court this week challenging the decision of the state medical council to cancel his medical registration for two years.

After filing the petition at Calcutta High Court, Sen claimed that the suspension of his medical registration was illegal and prompted by vendetta from a section within the council. “I will not accept this injustice on me silently,” he said.

During the two years of the suspension period, Sen will neither be able to use the abbreviation of “Dr” before his name nor will be able to issue any prescription to any patient.

His medical registration was suspended for two years on charges of referring to the postgraduate qualification of Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians (Glasgow) on this letterhead without getting that qualification registered with the state medical council.

Sen, however, refuted the allegation and claimed that he submitted all the related documents for registration of the qualification with the council and also deposited the fee of Rs 10,000 for that purpose.

“Thereafter, I sent several letters and email communique to the council to know the progress in the matter. I even made an application under the RTI Act. But I did not get any reply. I had been victimized,” Sen added.

Sen himself was a state government representative in the West Bengal Medical Council for a long time.

However, soon after his differences with the party leadership over the R.G. Kar rape and murder issue surfaced he was first suspended from the party and then removed from the council.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.