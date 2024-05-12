Former student leader shot at in UP's Ballia

Ballia, May 12 (IANS) A former student leader in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia was shot at and grievously injured when some unidentified youth opened fire at him, the police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital by the police and later referred to Varanasi for advanced treatment.

The incident took place near Patkhauli village of Sukhpura police station, when Shiprant Singh Gautam, was returning home on his motorbike.

When he had reached near Patkhauli village, two youth riding a bike came from behind and fired five rounds at Shiprant, who was hit in the chest and legs.

Shiprant fell and lost consciousness. A huge crowd of students gathered there demanding action against the accused.

Additional Superintendent of Police (South), Durga Prasad Tiwari, said that the incident is being investigated.

The condition of the injured is stable and the accused will be arrested soon.

A few months ago, T.D. College student leader Hemant Yadav was murdered at the S.C. College intersection.

Shivprant Singh is the main accused in the said incident and the police said that this incident could be related to the previous one.

