Former Rajasthan CM Gehlot cancels birthday celebrations as tribute to victims of J&K terror attack

Jaipur, April 29 (IANS) Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, on Tuesday announced the cancellation of his birthday celebrations on May 3 as a mark of respect to those who passed away in the Pahalgam terror attack.

In his social media post, Ashok Gehlot said that he stands in solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam massacre in which 26 people were killed.

"The cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam has left us all deeply shocked and heartbroken. What was meant to be a joyful trip for many families has turned into an unbearable memory of loss and pain. Even today, the thought of the trauma endured by those who witnessed their loved ones being taken from them is profoundly distressing," Ashok Gehlot said.

"In light of this tragedy, I have decided not to celebrate my birthday on May 3 this year. I urge all my supporters and well-wishers, if you have planned any programmes on this day, I request you to transform them into acts of service — such as organising blood donation camps or engaging in meaningful community work. Kindly refrain from any other celebratory events.

"This is my heartfelt tribute to the innocent lives lost and a gesture of solidarity with the grieving families. In this hour of sorrow, the entire nation stands united in support and compassion," Ashok Gehlot added.

Terrorists attacked a group of tourists in the Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam, in Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, leaving dozens dead and several more injured.

It was the first major terror attack on civilians in Kashmir since the Centre ended J&K’s special status in 2019.

A Jaipur resident Neeraj also lost his life in the attack. Neeraj was in Pahalgam with his wife when the attackers opened fire.

He was working as CA in Dubai and had come to Jaipur to attend a family wedding. He got married two years ago and is survived by his wife, brother and mother.

