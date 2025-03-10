Former ‘007’ Pierce Brosnan says next ‘James Bond must be British’

London, March 10 (IANS) Hollywood star Pierce Brosnan said it is a "given" that the next James Bond should be British.

His comments come after the concerns that the franchise will not be British anymore in the wake of Amazon MGM Studios, reports mirror.co.uk.

In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, the former 007 agent also said he thought it was the "right decision" for the franchise's long-standing producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson to hand creative control to Amazon.

"It takes great courage for them to let go," said Brosnan.

"I thought it was coming for some time I guess, but I think it was the right decision for Barbara and Michael. I hope that (Amazon) handles the work and the character with dignity and imagination and respect."

In February, the US film and television production and distribution studio announced it will be co-owners with Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, who have produced the Bond films together since Brosnan’s first movie, 1995’s GoldenEye.

71-year-old, who played Bond in four films, added that “no one really knows” what will happen to 007 in Amazon’s control.

“In this world that is moving so fast now, at the speed of light, (the change) does come with a certain lament,” he said.

The interview added that Brosnan said it was a "given" for Bond to remain British.

He said: "History has been passed on and I'm very proud to have been part of the history and the legacy of Bond and the movies that I made with Barbara and Michael."

"That we moved the needle, that we brought it back to life. It had been dormant (for) six years and GoldenEye was such a success that it continued and went from strength to strength ... I wish them well."

British-American "Spider-Man" star Andrew Garfield is among the bookmakers' favourites for the role, while Oscar Isaac and Chilean-American Pedro Pascal are also contenders for the role.

British-born James Norton, who starred in Happy Valley, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who appeared in Kick-Ass and Kraven the Hunter, remain other names linked to the role to step into Craig's shoes.

Daniel Craig's final film No Time To Die was released in September 2021 and the following year in June 2022 Bond producer Barbara Broccoli said the next Bond film was a long way from starting.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.