Forest dept to raise over 5 lakh tree seedlings under Green Tamil Nadu Mission

Chennai, June 24 (IANS) The Forest Department in Pudukottai district has been tasked with raising over five lakh seedlings of various tree species during the current financial year, as part of the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, officials said.

The initiative aims to increase green cover outside forest areas while also enhancing the income opportunities of farmers by encouraging tree cultivation on farmland.

According to official sources, the seedlings will be distributed free of cost to farmers, government departments, local bodies, and institutions.

The department has issued “range-wise” targets to field-level officials and directed them to begin work immediately on preparing the nurseries.

Pudukottai district comprises six forest ranges -- Pudukottai, Keeranur, Ponnamaravathy, Aranthangi, Tirumayam, and two Forest Extension ranges (I and II). Each of the Forest Extension Ranges has been given a target of raising over one lakh seedlings.

Pudukottai Range will have 55,000 seedlings, Keeranur and Ponnamaravathy Ranges will have 60,000 seedlings each, Aranthangi Range will have 50,000 seedlings and Tirumayam Range will have 40,000 seedlings.

Preliminary activities such as soil collection and the formation of mother beds have already begun in the nurseries located at Machuvadi, Thoppukollai, Kurumbur, and Vengalamedu.

The department plans to grow seedlings of several economically and ecologically important tree species, including casuarina, teak, mahogany, red sanders, illupai (Indian butter tree), pungan (pongamia), and naaval (jamun).

The goal is to have the seedlings ready for distribution before the northeast monsoon sets in, enabling farmers to plant them during the October-November window.

One of the key objectives of the Green Tamil Nadu Mission is to promote agroforestry by expanding tree cover on farmlands, thereby complementing crops. The mission also seeks to establish strong institutional marketing linkages for tree growers, helping them access better income-generating opportunities.

