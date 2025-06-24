Kurnool ‘Honeymoon’ Murder: Man Escaped Five Murder Attempts Planned by Wife and Her Lover

Startling details have emerged in the murder case of a private land surveyor from Kurnool, with police arresting eight individuals—including the victim’s wife and mother-in-law.

Tejeshwar, a native of Jogulamba Gadwal district in Telangana, married Aishwarya on May 18. Just a month later, he went missing. A missing persons case was registered, and his body was eventually found in Kurnool district.

The investigation revealed that Aishwarya, in collusion with her lover Tirumala Rao, allegedly conspired to eliminate Tejeshwar. The duo reportedly hired contract killers and paid them ₹75,000 to carry out the murder.

According to police sources, Aishwarya had installed a GPS tracker on Tejeshwar’s bike and regularly shared his movements with the contract killers. Despite multiple attempts to kill him, Tejeshwar managed to escape five times. Frustrated, the gang then lured him to Kurnool on the pretext of surveying land.

On June 17, Tejeshwar sat in the front seat of a car arranged by the gang. One of the accomplices slit his throat, tied the body, and placed it in the trunk. Later that day, the body was dumped in the Galeru Nagari canal in Panyam, Kurnool district.

Preliminary investigation has revealed deeper ties between Aishwarya’s mother, Sujatha, and the main accused, Tirumala Rao—a married man and bank employee in Kurnool. Sujatha reportedly worked as a sweeper in the same bank, and eventually became close to Tirumala Rao.

Aishwarya was introduced to Tejeshwar through a relative, and the two developed a close relationship. Their families agreed to the match, and the wedding was finalized. However, Tirumala Rao opposed the union, prompting Aishwarya to cancel the engagement. Just days before the scheduled ceremony, Aishwarya went missing.

Tirumala reportedly told his wife he wanted to marry Aishwarya as they had no children. When she refused, Aishwarya returned to Tejeshwar, claiming she had called off the engagement due to financial constraints. She then persuaded him to marry her.

Following the wedding, Tejeshwar reportedly reprimanded Aishwarya for spending excessive time on the phone with Tirumala Rao. Soon after, Aishwarya allegedly hatched the murder plot with Rao.

Gadwal police have taken eight individuals into custody for questioning, including the prime accused Tirumala Rao, Aishwarya, her mother Sujatha, the alleged murderer Manoj, two accomplices, the cab driver, and a mediator.

The case quickly drew national attention for its striking resemblance to the Meghalaya honeymoon murder, where Sonam, along with her lover Raj Kushwaha, allegedly hired contract killers to murder her husband, Raja Raghuwanshi.