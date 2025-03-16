Forest Department resumes efforts to tranquilise tiger in Kerala's Idukki

Thiruvananthapuram, March 16 (IANS) The Kerala Forest Department resumed its efforts on Sunday to capture a tiger that caused panic among residents of Granby, near Vandiperiyar in Kerala's Idukki.

The animal, which appears weak and injured, has been roaming in the area for over five days, causing panic among residents.

To facilitate the tranquilising operation, a prohibitory order was enforced in Gramby (Ward 15) of Vandiperiyar Panchayat on Sunday.

A Rapid Response Team (RRT) was also deployed to assist in tranquillising and capturing the tiger. Forest officials stated that the tiger's presence was confirmed after it attacked two cattle belonging to residents, Manikandan and Eshayya.

Earlier, the Department had set up a cage near the Government LP School in Gramby to trap the animal. However, the attempt failed as the tiger was too weak to enter the trap, prompting officials to focus on tranquillisation instead.

Vandiperiyar Panchayat Vice President Sreeraman M said the tiger's presence sparked panic among plantation workers.

"Officials have urged residents to stay indoors and secure their livestock. The tiger is believed to frequent a water source within a nearby tea estate," he stated.

According to a Forest department official, the search operation has been challenging due to heavy mist in the area.

While the tiger is believed to be in the vicinity where it was last seen, it continues to move around, making tracking difficult.

Tamil Nadu Forest Department officials are assisting in the search using drone cameras and pug mark tracking to monitor the animal's movements.

Speaking to the media, Kerala Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran stated, "The Department has a dual responsibility – to protect wildlife and ensure human safety. We are taking all necessary steps and aim to find a solution by today."

According to official data as of February 28, Kerala has recorded 57 human fatalities due to wildlife attacks in the current financial year (2024-25). This includes 15 deaths from elephant attacks, eight from wild boar attacks, one death from a tiger attack, 32 deaths from snake bites and one death caused by a porcupine attack.

The increasing number of human-wildlife conflicts in Kerala is attributed to its vast forest cover, which accounts for 29.1 per cent of the state's total geographical area.

More than one lakh tribal residents live within these forests, alongside nearly five lakh non-tribal residents in nearby settlements and border areas.

Rapid population growth and human encroachment into forested regions have intensified these conflicts, leading to widespread destruction of crops, loss of livestock, property damage, and, in many cases, human casualties.

In the financial year 2024-25 alone, over 50 wild elephant attacks have been reported across the state, with a rising number of fatalities.

Authorities are under increasing pressure to implement effective measures to mitigate these conflicts and ensure the safety of people living in and around forest areas.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.