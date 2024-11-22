Forces working hard with backing of govt to eradicate Maoists: Chhattisgarh Dy CM on Sukma op

Chhattisgarh, Nov 22 (IANS) In a major success for security forces, at least 10 Maoists were killed in an encounter with the police in the Bheji area of Sukma district on Friday. Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister, Arun Sao, praised the efforts of the security forces in bringing the Maoist menace under control significantly, with the backing of the state government.

Several weapons, including three automatic rifles, were recovered from the site of the encounter. Officials confirmed that the encounter began early in the morning and lasted for several hours, leading to the neutralisation of the insurgents. The Maoists are believed to have crossed over from neighbouring Odisha to Chhattisgarh for this attack.

Talking to IANS, Arun Sao, praised the efforts of the security forces and emphasised the increase in anti-Maoist operations since the formation of the BJP government in the state.

"Since our government was formed, our security forces have been working bravely and with full strength to make Bastar free of Naxalites. They are going into areas where no one would even think of going," said Sao.

He further lauded the forces for their commitment to the safety and development of the region, adding, "I salute the bravery of the security forces. They are working with efficiency and dedication to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bastar and the double-engine government."

Sao further congratulated the forces on their continuous successes and wished them well for future operations.

This operation follows another recent encounter on November 16, where five Maoists were killed in the dense forests of the Abujhmad region in Narayanpur district. Known for its Maoist strongholds, the Abujhmad area borders Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district. In October, security forces neutralised 31 Maoists in what was hailed as one of the most successful operations in the state’s history.

Since January 2024, Chhattisgarh’s security forces have neutralised 257 Maoists, arrested 861, and facilitated the surrender of 789 insurgents. The state has also eliminated the top 14 Maoist leaders.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reaffirmed the government's commitment to eradicating Maoist insurgency by March 2026, calling the insurgents the 'biggest enemy' of the nation's development.

