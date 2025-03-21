Forces challenging national unity by fuelling North-South divide cause for concern: RSS

Bengaluru, March 21 (IANS) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has expressed concern over forces that challenge national unity by fuelling the North-South divide. This issue was discussed at the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) held in Bengaluru on Friday.

Mukunda C.R., Joint General Secretary of the RSS, addressed the matter, stating, “One of our concerns is the forces attempting to challenge national unity by emphasising the North-South divide. Whether it is delimitation or language-related issues, our volunteers from different organisations are striving to promote harmony in the southern states.”

He further mentioned that this issue was a key point in the national analysis presented by General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.

Expanding on the topic, Mukunda stated, “There are multiple aspects to the North-South divide, and we believe most of them are politically motivated. Regarding delimitation, the Union Home Minister has already clarified in Parliament that it will be conducted based on a proportional ratio. If a southern state currently holds a certain number of Lok Sabha seats within the total 544, that ratio will be maintained even after expansion. The final decision rests with the Central government, and it is not for the RSS to determine the number of seats. According to media reports, the Home Minister has assured that the existing ratio will remain unchanged.”

Mukunda also addressed concerns beyond delimitation, saying, “As I mentioned, some of these issues are politically motivated. Whether it is about the rupee symbol, the use of local languages, or language policies in general, such matters should be resolved not by political leaders alone but by bringing social leaders and groups together. It is not beneficial for the country to be divided over such issues.”

He emphasised, “Everyone deserves justice, and the RSS stands for this. However, resolutions should be reached harmoniously.”

Speaking further on language, Mukunda remarked, “Mother tongue should not be limited to education; the RSS believes that daily activities should also be conducted in one's native language. The RSS has not passed a resolution on the two-language or three-language system, but we have adopted a resolution advocating for the use of the mother tongue.

“Every individual should learn multiple languages —one's mother tongue, a regional or commonly spoken language, and a career-oriented language such as English. For instance, if I live in Tamil Nadu, I should learn Tamil; in Delhi, one should learn Hindi. Additionally, proficiency in English may be required for career purposes.”

“The RSS always stresses this principle. Wherever possible, people should use their mother tongue. We encourage volunteers from Hindi-speaking states to learn a South Indian or Northeast Indian language, as it fosters harmony,” he added.

Regarding a resolution on the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh, Mukunda said that the resolution would be shared with the media once it is finalised.

He clarified that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is not being discussed at the ABPS. “People who live here should have an identity; that is our opinion,” he stated.

Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh; Narendra Kumar, Akhil Bharatiya Saha Prachar Pramukh; Pradeep Joshi Akhil Bharatiya Saha Prachar Pramukh; Ayush Kshetra Prachara Pramukh and Arun Kumar, Karnataka North and South Prachar Pramukh were present.

