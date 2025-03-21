Will take a long time for normal atmosphere to be restored in Manipur: RSS

Bengaluru, March 21 (IANS) Expressing concern over the recent developments in the strife-torn northeastern state of Manipur, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) asserted that it will take a long time for a normal atmosphere to be restored in the region.

Addressing a press conference following the inauguration of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), Mukunda C.R., Joint General Secretary of the RSS, stated: "One of the key concerns of our organisation is Manipur. The state has been going through a difficult period for the past 20 months. However, there is some hope today after reviewing the decisions taken by the Central government, some of which are political and administrative in nature. These decisions have raised the hopes of the people of Manipur.

"As an organisation, we assess that it will take a long time for a natural atmosphere to be restored."

Answering a question about peace efforts in Manipur, he said: "As a social organisation, our efforts are focused on bringing together the two warring tribal groups, the Meitei and the Kukis. We have volunteers and affiliated organisations within both communities, and we are working to facilitate dialogue between their leaders."

He further said: "There are many political aspects that need to be addressed. The Central government has taken decisions in this regard, and they are doing their work. Meanwhile, we are contributing by helping bring the communities together."

"I won't disclose any names, but we are in touch with leaders from both communities. We have held meetings in Imphal, Guwahati, and Delhi to foster harmony. This issue is complex and has multiple dimensions. We are leveraging whatever influence and moral connection we have with the leadership to make a difference, and it is yielding results," Mukunda stated.

He also highlighted relief efforts, saying: "We have organised hundreds of relief camps since the violence broke out, providing aid to thousands of displaced people in their own land. Our volunteers from across the country have not only provided food but also supported affected families in various ways. These efforts have been ongoing for the past 20 months.

"Now, there is some hope. With the imposition of the President's Rule, certain administrative measures can be implemented to restore order. However, as I mentioned earlier, it will take a very long time to heal the wounds inflicted over these past 20 months."

