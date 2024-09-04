Forced to clean toilet, students of govt school in MP stage protest

Bhopal, Sep 4 (IANS) Students of a government school in Madhya Pradesh protested on Wednesday against the weird punishment of cleaning the toilet, if they reach the educational institution five to 10 minutes late.

While staging the protest, nearly 12 girls fainted and were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Parents of the protesting students of Sarojini Naidu Government Girls School in Bhopal also joined the protest from outside the institution's premises.

"Even if we arrive five minutes late, the teacher does not allow us to enter the class. She makes us stand out on the ground for one to two hours. Sometimes she would ask us to clean the toilet," one of the protesting students said.

Police also reached the spot and were trying to control the situation. However, students continued their protest, demanding action against teachers who gave such punishment.

Students alleged that a newly-appointed school teacher would often give them such punishment.

The school administration said students were protesting against one particular teacher - Varsha Jha, who has recently joined the school, and not the entire administration.

Congress MLA Arif Masood and some other leaders also reached the school.

Talking to IANS Masood said, he reached the spot and held discussions with the school principal.

"The demands of the students have largely been accepted. Such a situation should not occur in an educational institution. I have also asked the District Education Officer to form an inquiry committee and take action against the officials concerned," he said.

"The school principal claimed she was unaware of the weird punishments being given to the students," Masood said.

The principal has assured that Jha would be "removed", he said.

Director of Madhya Pradesh Open School Board P. R. Tiwari has sought one month to fix everything.

"We have sent the accused teacher on leave. We will redress all the grievances of the students," Tiwari said.

