Food-like situation in Himachal’s Balh valley

Shimla, Aug 12 (IANS) The Balh valley, the hub of tomato plantation in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, on Saturday saw a flood-like situation after an overnight downpour.

However, there was no report of any casualty but the water of the swollen Pairi Pasta rivulet entered villages, inundating fields and houses.

Officials told IANS the water level of Suketi Khadd (rivulet) is alarmingly high.

The Balh region is one of the most agriculturally state’s productive regions where the first international airport of Himachal Pradesh is likely to come up. The proposed site is close to Sundernagar town, which falls almost in the middle of the state.

Elsewhere, 13 passengers had a narrow escape whan a Himachal Road Transport Corp (HRTC) bus met with an accident on the Kangu-Dehar road in Sundernagar.

The bus was on its way from Sundernagar to Shimla when the accident took place around 5.30 a.m. At Saros, the road caved in and the bus fell 100 feet down the road.

The five critically injured have been referred to the Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital in Ner Chowk.

