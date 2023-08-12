Meet The Winner Of BB OTT 2

Actor Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT game hasn't finished yet. It has still time for another two days. Its grand finale will be held on August 14, 2023. Several Bollywood celebs are expected to grace the finale event.

#ElvishForTheWin

Elvish needs no introduction. He has become a strong and popular contestant in the house. Yes, he made a wild card entry into the house along with Pooja Bhatt and Aashita Bhatia. Elvish's Army is urging everyone to vote for him. That's not all, Elvish's parents were also seen in one of the videos where they are seeking the audience to support him.

Elvish has been trending on social media with two different hashtags #ElvishForTheWin and #VoteForElvish.

On the other hand, Elvish is leading in the Numero uno position with massive votes in unofficial polls. Abhishek is also so close to Elvish's votes, but the former is unable to beat the latter in terms of voting.

There is no doubt, Elvish is the ultimate winner of BB OTT 2. The host Salman Khan is also going to announce the same name because the voting percentage of Elvish proves him to be the winner.

