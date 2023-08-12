Here's Why Elvish Yadav deserves To Win Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has become a huge hit on Jio Cinema. The finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is around the corner. The viewers out there are eagerly waiting to see who will walk out with the Bigg Boss trophy. The show buffs have already decided on the winner even before the show organisers. He is none other than Elvish Yadav.

Elvish made a wild card contestant in the house which is only making him doubt himself about winning. If Elvish had entered the house as a regular contestant, he would have been a clear winner by now.

Elvish was nominated as soon as he entered the house. When Abhishek spoke about Elvish's PR campaign, the latter was calm. He is worrying that the makers may not announce him as the winner of the show.

Elvish seems to be playing a fair game, and getting saved from all evictions thanks to his army's unconditional love and support. Elvish hasn't spoken or questioned anything about other contestants. He is completely focused on the game and his goal.

Elvish must win, as he is worth every bit of the victory. Will he emerge as the winner of this season? Do let us know in the comments section below.

