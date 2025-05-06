Focus on voters, not inner circles: JP Nadda to Rajasthan ministers, MLAs

Jaipur, May 6 (IANS) At the inaugural session of the Rajasthan BJP's three-day training camp, being held in Kevadia, Gujarat, BJP National President J.P. Nadda delivered a pointed message to the party's ministers and legislators.

In his hour-and-a-half-long address, Nadda urged leaders to reconnect with grassroots voters and warned against becoming isolated within exclusive circles of influence, said party workers, who attended the event. “We must reach every village -- our voters are there,” Nadda said.

“Respect party workers. Once an image is tarnished, it’s hard to restore. We tend to remain surrounded by a select few and lose touch with our core voters. When elections approach, these very voters appear angry and distant,” he said.

Nadda emphasised that those who constantly surround ministers and MLAs "24 hours a day" often serve little electoral value. He warned leaders to be cautious of such influences, maintain a clean and honest image, and avoid associations with contractors.

“Your credibility matters. The loyalty of our core voters is critical -- losing them weakens our foundation.”

Highlighting the need for proactive engagement, Nadda advised leaders to focus on their respective constituencies. “Visit panchayats, Anganwadi centres, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs -- this helps in understanding local issues. Work in a way that earns you re-election. Let this training camp become a turning point for the Rajasthan BJP.”

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, state BJP president Madan Rathore, national vice president Vasundhara Raje, state in-charge Radha Mohandas Agarwal, and training camp coordinator Ghanshyam Tiwari shared the stage with Nadda.

In a candid remark, Nadda criticised the focus on bureaucratic reshuffles post-election wins. “We must prioritise our workers, especially those from poor backgrounds. After forming the government, we often get entangled in transfer-posting matters. Remember, these officers vanish once the election code of conduct kicks in.”

Nadda also highlighted a concerning trend -- only about 35 per cent of sitting MLAs in Rajasthan are re-elected. “We need introspection. Analyse victories and defeats, even from an external perspective. Identifying and correcting our flaws is essential.”

Calling for greater social inclusion, Nadda stressed the importance of connecting Dalit voters with the BJP. “About 25 per cent of Dalit voters remain distant. Bring them closer by ensuring they benefit from both the Central and state welfare schemes.”

Nadda concluded by encouraging a culture of continuous learning within the party. “Understand how the BJP grew step by step, while the Congress declined. We must strive to be the solution, not the problem.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, his cabinet, both Deputy Chief Ministers, 115 BJP MLAs, 14 Lok Sabha MPs, four Rajya Sabha MPs, six supporting MLAs, and key organisational leaders, are participating in a three-day "Good Governance Training Camp" being held at the Statue of Unity complex in Gujarat. The camp started on Monday and will continue till May 7.

