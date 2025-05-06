Neha Kakkar reacts to Melbourne concert organizers' claim she refused to perform for 700 people

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Neha Kakkar has addressed the controversy surrounding her Melbourne concert after event organizers recently alleged that the singer backed out of the show due to a low turnout of just 700 people.

On Tuesday, Neha took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from her Melbourne concert, addressing the ongoing controversy. In the clip, she can be heard saying, “Hi, you want to know what actually happened at the Melbourne show, right? Let me show you.” The video then cuts to vibrant scenes of the concert, with a cheering crowd dancing and singing along as Neha performs her chart-topping hits. Sharing this video, the singer wrote, “Thank you Melbourne!.”

Through this post, Neha appeared to dismiss the allegations made by event organizers, who claimed she refused to perform due to a small crowd.

A few days ago, Australian event organizers Pace D and Bikram Singh Randhawa pushed back against Neha Kakkar’s explanation of the Melbourne concert controversy, insisting her version of events is inaccurate.

In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, they claimed that the singer declined to perform due to a relatively small crowd of around 700 attendees. The organizers explained that Neha had been scheduled for back-to-back shows with the same team—one in Sydney and one in Melbourne. While the Sydney concert drew a crowd of 1,500 to 2,000 people and went off smoothly, they allege she was unhappy with the Melbourne turnout and opted not to go on stage.

The event planners were quoted saying, “The crowd was very angry at her because they had been waiting for hours. What I got to know from the organizer was that she said that there are just 700 people, so until you fill up the stadium, I won't perform.”

Responding to Neha Kakkar’s allegations about the lack of a sound check and unpaid sound engineers, event organizers Pace D and Bikram Singh Randhawa dismissed the claims, stating that opening acts had already performed and all technical arrangements were in place. They also denied her claims about inadequate hospitality, including the absence of food, water, and accommodation. The organizers maintained that hotel arrangements had been made in advance, and several cars were lined up for transportation, suggesting that the necessary provisions were indeed in place.

Earlier in March, singer Neha Kakkar became embroiled in controversy following a troubled concert appearance in Melbourne. She reportedly arrived nearly three hours behind schedule, which sparked disappointment and frustration among concertgoers. The crowd, upset by the delay, began booing and calling for her to leave the stage. Emotionally shaken by the reaction, Neha broke down mid-performance.

In the aftermath, Neha took to social media to present her version of events. She alleged that the organizers were responsible for major logistical failures, including abandoning the venue without clearing her payment. She also claimed her team was left without basic arrangements, such as accommodation, meals, or even drinking water—issues she said severely impacted the show’s outcome.

