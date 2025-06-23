FM Sitharaman directs CBDT to cut pendency in grievance redressal mechanisms

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday directed the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to significantly reduce pendency in grievance redressal mechanisms such as CPGRAMS and e-Nivaran pertaining to the department.

She also emphasised that prompt and time-bound disposal of taxpayer grievances is essential for ensuring responsive governance.

Chairing the Conclave of Principal Chief Commissioners of Income-tax here, the minister was apprised about key performance indicators.

Out of the total 160,229 grievances (CPGRAMS and E-nivaran) for FY 2025-26, 1,31,844 grievances were resolved (up to 17.06.2025), leading to 82.28 per cent disposal.

Refunds issued for FY 2025-26 (as on June 19) saw 58.04 per cent annual growth, showing better taxpayer services

Rs 23,376 crore refunds issued on account of Order Giving Effects and Rs 10,496 crore refunds issued on rectification in FY2025-26.

Out of the pending 5.77 lakh appeals, over 2.25 lakh appeals are targeted for completion in FY 2025-26, addressing over Rs 10 lakh crore of disputed demand, the minister was informed during the meeting.

Around 4,605 cases were withdrawn after the monetary limits were raised in 2024, and in around 3,120 cases, appeals were not filed as the monetary limits for filing appeals were increased.

Sitharaman noted that CBDT has undertaken several significant reforms in recent years, particularly in faceless assessment, e-verification system, tax exemptions & changes in slab rates , and digital service delivery. She called for further consolidation of these reforms to deliver tangible benefits to taxpayers.

The Finance Minister directed all Principal Chief Commissioners of Income Tax to prioritise and accelerate the disposal of disputed tax demands that are currently pending before the faceless appellate authorities. This is aimed at reducing litigation backlog and ensuring timely resolution, thereby enhancing taxpayer trust in the system.

She instructed that all departmental appeals falling below the revised monetary thresholds as notified in recent policy changes be identified and withdrawn within a period of three months.

As per the announcements in the Union Budget 2024-25, the monetary thresholds for filing tax dispute appeals by the department were enhanced as follows: For Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT): Increased from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 60 lakh; for High Courts: Increased from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore; and for Supreme Court: Increased from Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore.

During the conclave, Sitharaman emphasised the need for the timely processing of tax refunds and the proactive resolution of taxpayer grievances.

