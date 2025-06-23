Congress MLA urges Karnataka Minister Zameer to resign amid corruption allegations

Bengaluru, June 23 (IANS) Commenting on the alleged housing scam, Congress MLA Belur Gopalakrishna said that Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan should resign in the wake of the corruption allegations and return only after clearing the charges against him.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, MLA Gopalakrishna, while commenting on senior Congress MLA B.R. Patil's allegations of corruption in housing allotments, said, “In the past, ministers have resigned after facing allegations. In this case, a senior legislator has made serious accusations.”

“Let an investigation be conducted into the matter. If the report gives the minister a clean chit, he can return to the cabinet,” he added.

Responding to MLA Belur Gopalakrishna’s demand for the Housing Minister’s resignation, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Raichur on Monday that he would gather more information on the issue. He also mentioned that MLA B.R. Patil had informed him about a scheduled meeting on the 25th to discuss matters related to the Housing Department.

When questioned about the issue, Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar stated on Monday that both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan would speak on the matter.

The controversy erupted after an audio clip surfaced last Friday featuring Congress MLA B.R. Patil, in which he alleged widespread corruption in the Housing Department and claimed that if he were to disclose all the information he possesses, the very foundation of the Congress-led government would be shaken.

The matter escalated when B.R. Patil confirmed on Saturday that the audio clip was authentic and that the statements made in it were true.

A complaint has since been lodged with Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, seeking an investigation by a special agency and action under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against the concerned minister and officials in connection with the alleged housing scam.

"It is necessary for the Governor to exercise his constitutional authority and issue clear directions to the government, ordering an investigation through an impartial agency that can function entirely independent of the government -- such as the Lokayukta or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) operating under judicial supervision," the complaint said.

