Flood situation in Telangana's Kamareddy, Medak remains grim

Hyderabad, Aug 28 (IANS) The flood situation in Kamareddy and Medak districts of Telangana remained grim on Thursday as heavy rain continued to lash the region.

Very heavy rain since Tuesday night wreaked havoc in the two districts as overflowing streams, lakes, and ponds inundated low-lying areas and submerged roads and railway tracks, disrupting road and rail traffic.

Several residential areas in Kamareddy town remained submerged as fresh rains added to the woes of the residents. Drone visuals show a large part of the town underwater.

Authorities have declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Kamareddy, Medak, Adilabad, Karimnagar and Jagtial districts.

Heavy to very heavy rains have been lashing Medak, Kamareddy, Siddipet, and Nirmal districts since early Thursday. The Manjira River was in spate following heavy rains and floods.

Authorities continued their efforts to rescue people trapped in floods.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar requested Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to send an IAF helicopter to rescue people trapped in floods.

Bandi Sanjay said he spoke to Rajnath Singh over the phone regarding the flood situation in Kamareddy and Sircilla districts, where around 30 people are trapped.

The Minister of State said he requested that a special Air Force helicopter be deployed for rescue.

Bandi Sanjay said the Defence Minister responded immediately and directed Defence officials at Hakimpet Air Force Station to send the helicopter.

Meanwhile, Manair, a tributary of the Godavari River, was in spate following heavy rains in Medak and Kamareddy districts. The Mid Manair dam was receiving massive floods.

Rajampet in Kamareddy district received record rainfall of 44.05 cm in less than 24 hours (between 8.30 a.m. on August 27 and 7 a.m. on August 28). Nirmal Rural mandal in Nirmal district received 32.53 cm of rainfall.

According to Telangana Development Planning Society, Havelighanpur in Medak district recorded 31.6 cm of rainfall. Kamareddy received 30.85 cm of rain. About 20 places recorded rainfall of above 20 cm.

More than 50 places recorded rainfall between 11.50 cm and 20 cm.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Medak, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Nizamabad and Nirmal districts on Thursday. An orange alert has been issued to 15 districts, while a yellow alert has been issued to the remaining districts, including Hyderabad.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will be making an aerial survey of flood-hit areas of Kamareddy and Medak districts on Thursday.

Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao late on Wednesday held a teleconference with the Collectors of Medak, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Nirmal and Sircilla districts. He reviewed the rescue and relief operations and the measures taken to prevent loss of lives and property.

Special Chief Secretary, Disaster Management, Arvind Kumar; Chief Secretary, Irrigation, Rahul Bojja; Fire Services Director General Nagi Reddy and special officers nominated for flood-hit districts participated in the teleconference.

Chief Secretary directed the Collectors to remain alert as more heavy rains are likely on Thursday. He said the required NDRF and SDRF teams would be sent to the affected districts.

Irrigation officials informed the Chief Secretary that inflows to the Pocharam reservoir have receded. The 103-year-old reservoir withstood a massive flood inflow of 1,82,000 cusecs, far exceeding its Maximum Flood Discharge (MFD) of 70,000 cusecs.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.