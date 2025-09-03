Flood situation alarming in J&K, rivers cross danger mark

Srinagar/Jammu, Sep 3 (IANS) The flood situation worsened significantly on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir, with nearly all rivers and streams flowing above the flood mark as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a meeting to assess the latest conditions across the UT.

At 1 p.m., Chenab, Tawi, Ravi, Basantar, and Ujh rivers were flowing above the flood level in Jammu, and the Jhelum, Vishow, Sindh, Sheshnag, Lidder, and other streams and nallahs in Kashmir were fast reaching the flood mark.

The Jhelum River was flowing close to evacuation level at Sangam in Anantnag district, while at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar, the river was barely a foot lower than the flood mark.

The Vishow, Lidder, and Sheshnag streams were flowing higher than the flood level in south Kashmir, while the Sindh stream in North Kashmir was flowing close to the flood mark.

Reports suggest some bridges in South and North Kashmir have been damaged by flood waters.

Flood waters from the Chenab River inundated many villages in the Akhnoor area of Jammu district as officials used loudspeakers to alert people in Jammu city to stay away from the Tawi River, which is in spate.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a meeting to review the flood situation. Officials said he directed the administration to intensify ground response, ensure clearance of waterlogged areas, safeguard essential services, carry out timely evacuations in critical zones, and provide immediate relief.

Two ministers, Javed Rana and Satish Sharma, briefed him on the situation in Jammu, while Health Minister Sakina Itoo and advisor to the CM Nasir Sogami provided updates on the situation in Kashmir.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people to follow advisories and avoid vulnerable spots.

The Srinagar-Jammu highway, Mughal Road, and Sinthan Pass remained closed for the day as shortages of essentials of life triggered panic buying among people in the Valley.

Train services in the Jammu railway division remain severely disrupted after heavy rains and flash floods battered the region, causing extensive damage to the Pathankot-Jammu line.

The Northern Railway on Wednesday announced the cancellation of 68 incoming and outgoing trains from Jammu and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra stations till September 30, even as 24 services are being gradually restored.

Officials said that rail traffic has been suspended for the past eight days due to breaches and track misalignments at several places on the Pathankot-Jammu section. The situation left scores of people, including Vaishno Devi pilgrims, stranded across the division.

“To facilitate stranded passengers, shuttle services have been pressed into service between Jammu Tawi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. Additionally, long-distance trains, including Jammu Tawi-Kolkata and Katra-New Delhi, have been allowed to operate,” railway officials said.

Four trains have been inducted in the Jammu Katra section for shuttle service between September 1 and 15. The restored trains include Sampark Kranti, Sealdah Express, Kantri Express, Trivandrum Express and the popular Vande Bharat, which will resume operation from September 7.

Railways said that two pairs of shuttle services are now running daily between Jammu and Katra to cater to local commuters and pilgrims.

Officials added that so far, 5,784 stranded passengers have been transported in seven special trains from Jammu for their onward journey.

Despite the partial resumption, normalcy in rail operations is expected to take weeks, given the scale of damage.

Authorities have closed schools and colleges both in the Jammu division and the Valley for the day.

The Meteorological (MeT) department has forecast a gradual improvement in the weather beginning this evening.

