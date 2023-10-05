Flagging caste survey report, BJP MLA demands Bihar to be declared Hindu state

Patna, Oct 5 (IANS) BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul on Thursday demanded that the Nitish Kumar government should declare Bihar a Hindu state after the census survey findings.

Bachaul claimed that the population of Hindus in the caste-based survey emerged as 81 per cent in the state while Muslims are 17 per cent and others are two percent.

"The Nitish Kumar government should declare Bihar a Hindu state on the basis of caste-based survey. Hindu community has 81 per cent population and others have lower numbers," Bachaul said.

He also raised concern over the population growth of Muslims.

"The state government has given health cards and family planning to the people of Bihar. Still, the Muslim community has registered a huge growth in its population. If their growth continues at similar rates, there would be no caste left in Bihar. Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar have thrown their last card but it will not work for them," he said.

